More than 1,500 runners participate in Global One Run Half Marathon in Karachi

Lifebuoy Global One Run Half Marathon's participants pose for a group photo. — Reporter

KARACHI: More than 1,500 runners participated in the Lifebuoy Global One Run Half Marathon in Karachi, as athletes and fitness enthusiasts competed in multiple race categories while participants from across Pakistan joined virtual runs.

The event, organised by Sports in Pakistan, featured races in the half marathon (21 kilometers), 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer categories, attracting runners from different age groups in one of the city’s major community fitness events.

In the men’s half marathon, Israr Khattak finished first with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Muhammad Sajjad in second place at 1:19:27 and Khursheed Ahmed in third at 1:19:52.

Mumtaz Niamat Khan won the women’s half marathon in 1:51:52, while Sidra Dagha finished second in 1:57:36 and Mahnoor Fatima placed third in 1:58:13.

Raza Muhammad claimed first place in the men’s 10-kilometer race with a winning time of 38:33. Amjad Ali finished second in 41:48, while Farhan Sahab secured third in 42:38.

In the women’s 10-kilometer race, Mahnoor Fatima finished first in 51:26, followed by Leena Abid in 56:37 and Hafsa Khan in 1:04:03.

Farman Khan won the boys’ 5-kilometer race in 18:20, while Saqib Ali finished second in 19:10 and Taj Khan came third in 22:58.

In the girls’ 5-kilometer category, Kainat Khalil secured first place in 22:49. Zaahra Ali finished second in 26:09, while Saeedullah Baloch took third in 28:26.

Race director Shoaib Nizami said the turnout reflected growing interest in running and fitness in Pakistan.

“We are extremely happy to witness such an incredible turnout for the Lifebuoy Global One Run in Karachi, while runners from across Pakistan also joined virtually,” Nizami said. “It is encouraging to see more people embracing running and fitness. Sports in Pakistan will continue to bring more running events for Pakistanis and further promote a healthy lifestyle through sport.”

The event also included virtual participation from runners in different parts of the country, highlighting the growing popularity of endurance sports and community fitness activities in Pakistan.