Undeterred, Sindh police chief vows to continue Karachi operation

KARACHI: Inspector-General Sindh Police AD Khawaja on Monday said he is determined to stand his ground and continue the operation against criminals and terrorists in Karachi.

"We will continue to fight terrorists. I will stand my ground, and the Karachi operation will continue," he told reporters at the Saeedabad Police Training Centre here today.

He said the operation had so far been successful, but maintaining its success was a big challenge for the provincial government. He added that businessmen were in a better position than him to speak about the effects of the operation in Karachi.

The Sindh police chief was attending the 92nd passing out parade ceremony of Sindh police personnel at the Saeedabad Police Training Centre.

The ceremony was attended by 639 police personnel, including 28 women police personnel.

Case registered over demolition of historical building

Speaking about the demolition of a historical building in Soldier bazaar, Khawaja said that the culprits behind the 'serious crime' would not be spared.

"The FIR has been filed against those who took part in this, and nobody will be spared in the investigation," he said.

"This was our national heritage, and whoever demolished it carried out a serious crime. The people who carried out this crime, whether they were a police officer or a common man, they will not be spared," he added.

