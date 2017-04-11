PTI submits resolution in PA over disappearance of ex-army officer in Nepal

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly regarding mysterious disappearance of a retired Pakistan Army officer from Nepal last week.

The resolution, submitted by PTI MPA Taimur Masood, stated that spy agencies of enemy states may have played a role in Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Habib Zahir’s disappearance. It pointed out that the recruitment website was operating from India.

The resolution called upon the government to raise the matter through diplomatic means with Nepal.

Pakistan should persist that Nepal investigates the matter and stops the retired colonel from being transferred to India, mentioned the resolution.

Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Habib Zahir went to Nepal looking for a job, according to his family. Zahir left for the country on April 5 and the next day reached the capital, Kathmandu. Thereon, he went to Lumbini, which is about six kilometres from the Indian border.

He last contacted his family on April 6 and after that, he could not be reached, his family revealed.

Earlier, probe by Zahir’s family and friends reportedly showed that he received an interview call from a UK telephone number generated via the internet. New reports said that the email [email protected] and the website startsolutions.biz were hosted by a company called BigRock, which is registered in India.

The news of the retired army officer was confirmed by the spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign office Nafees Zakariya, who also informed that the matter also been brought into the notice of Nepal’s government and Pakistani Embassy in Nepal.

0



0





