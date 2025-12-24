Daytime movement of dumpers, heavy vehicles banned in Karachi

An undated image captures trucks and other heavy vehicles passing through Karachi's ICI Bridge. — Online/File

The Karachi administration has imposed a daytime ban on the entry of dumpers and heavy traffic into the city for two months, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The movement of heavy traffic will remain prohibited within city limits from 6am to 10pm, the notification stated. The restrictions have been introduced to manage traffic flow and reduce accidents.

The authorities also issued details of specific routes for the movement of heavy traffic during daytime hours.

Heavy vehicles coming from the Super Highway have been directed towards the New Karachi Industrial Area, while traffic from the National Highway may proceed to Godam Chowrangi and Yunus Chowrangi.

The notification further stated that heavy traffic will be allowed to move from Dawood Chowrangi to Jam Sadiq Bridge, while vehicles using the Northern Bypass can travel towards Paracha Chowk and Siemens Chowrangi.

It added that traffic from the Northern Bypass will also be permitted to access Gulbai and Mauripur en route to Karachi Port. Vehicles travelling via the Link Road Kathore have been allowed to proceed towards the Sassi Toll Plaza.

Authorities said the measures would remain in place for two months and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with traffic laws.

The metropolitan city has recorded a surge in traffic accidents this year, many of them fatal, with several incidents triggering public anger and the torching of vehicles involved.

The rising number of high-speed dumper truck accidents, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, has prompted authorities to announce a range of safety measures.

According to The News, at least 536 people were killed in traffic accidents during the first eight months of 2025, including 60 fatalities involving trucks.

The report, citing police data up to August, said 25 people died in bus-related crashes, 11 in minibus accidents, six in coach incidents and 48 in accidents involving trailers.

The situation has also fuelled calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and urgent improvements to road infrastructure to prevent further loss of life.