Hajj to cost Rs280,000 for Pakistanis under government scheme

Related Stories Cabinet lifts ban on new gas connections, approves Hajj Policy 2017

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousuf on Wednesday said that under the government scheme of the newly approved Hajj Policy 2017, the expense of the pilgrimage would be Rs280,000 (Rs 0.280 million).

The minister was addressing a press conference, where he gave details regarding the new, comprehensive policy for pilgrimage this year, shortly after the Cabinet approved it in a session under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today.

He said the federal government would start accepting Hajj applications from April 17.

Yusuf said that the draw for the applications for the Government Hajj Scheme will be held on April 28.

He said that this year 107,526 people will perform hajj officially, whereas, 71,684 people will undertake pilgrimage through private tour groups.

He said that every person will be able to perform hajj once within every seven years, adding that private applicants will be eligible for the holy journey after five years.

The federal cabinet Wednesday approved the Hajj Policy 2017. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed that maximum facilities be provided to the pilgrims.

0



0





