Greater Iqbal Park project director Javed Hamid shot in Lahore

LAHORE: Project director of the Greater Iqbal Park, Javed Hamid was shot in Lahore by unidentified men early Thursday morning, Geo News reported.

Hamid was rushed to Services Hospital in injured condition, where hospital sources said two bullets had hit him in both of his legs.

The director was travelling in his car to office when two men riding on motorcycles fired at him near Sheranwala gate, police said.

Hamid, whose condition is said to be out of danger, said in his statement to the police that the men first tried to stop him, and when he did not stop they fired at him.

Police have initiated investigation into the incident but said it is too early to conclude the motive behind the incident.

The Greater Iqbal Park was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in December last year. Sprawling on 120 acres, park offers a library, an open-air gymnasium and dancing fountains among other things to its visitors.

