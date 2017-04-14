One shot dead, three wounded at Atlanta rail station: US media

ATLANTA: One person was killed and three wounded on Thursday in a shooting at a rail station in Atlanta, Georgia that left victims lying in a train car, local media said.

Citing the Atlanta transit agency, WSB-TV television reported that one person was killed in the shooting, which took place at West Lake Station at about 4:30pm.

WSB quoted officials as saying all the victims were in their 30s.

Atlanta television station WGCL quoted witnesses as saying that the shooter, a man also in his 30s, appeared to shoot randomly at passengers.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said in a statement that a suspect had been detained and an investigation was ongoing, adding that emergency responders are at the station on Atlanta's west side.

Cellphone video shot by a bystander and carried by Atlanta's Fox TV affiliate on its Facebook page showed a female and another person lying on the floor of a rail car as passengers bent over them.

MARTA said the station had been temporarily closed.

Aerial footage carried by the Fox affiliate showed ambulances and other emergency vehicles outside the station.

