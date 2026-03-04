 
Dubai warns of jail, hefty fine for spreading rumours

Authorities urge residents to circulate only content released through Government of Dubai's official channels

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

March 04, 2026

A representative image of several people using mobile phones. — Reuters/File
DUBAI: Dubai Police have issued a fresh warning that spreading rumours, false information or sharing content that contradicts official announcements is a criminal offence punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of at least 200,000 dirhams.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dubai Police urged the public not to circulate images or information except those released through official channels by the Government of Dubai.

Authorities said publishing or forwarding unverified material, particularly content that could incite panic or fear among the public, would be treated as a violation of the law.

“Your social media post may seem ordinary to you, but for others it could be intelligence,” officials said, warning users to act responsibly online.

Under the regulations, offenders face a minimum of two years’ imprisonment and a fine starting from 200,000 dirhams (approximately Rs 15.2 million).


