US tells Pakistan to act against terrorists in yet another 'do more' call

WASHINGTON: United States on Wednesday demanded Pakistan to act against terrorists operating from its soil and carrying out attacks in Afghanistan, in what can be described as yet another 'do more' call by Washington.

Mark Toner, a spokesperson for the US State Department, said that the US understands Pakistan has made efforts to confront terrorism and terrorist organizations on its own soil.

"There are still what we call safe havens that exist for terrorist groups to operate from and carry strikes out on Afghanistan," he alleged, during a press briefing in Washington.

The statement came hours after the US dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, targeting a network of tunnels used by Daesh militants.

"That’s a problem," Toner said of the alleged safe havens used by terrorists, despite an intensive military campaign by Pakistan to wipe out all terrorists from its soil.

"It’s in Pakistan’s interest to work constructively with Afghanistan to address those security concerns," the spokesman added.

