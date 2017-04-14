Three soldiers martyred, at least nine terrorists killed in DG Khan joint operation: ISPR

MULTAN: Three soldiers were martyred and at least nine terrorists killed in a joint operation by Punjab Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Department and intelligence agencies near Dera Ghazi Khan, the ISPR said Friday.

In a statement, the ISPR said the joint operation was carried out against "terrorists affiliated with TTP and their facilitators/hardened criminals holed up in a hideout in Basti Dadwani near Choti Zerin, 15 Km South of DG Khan early morning today".

The military's media wing said three soldiers of the Pakistan Rangers – Havaldar Asif, Sepoy Aftab, and Sepoy Azizullah – were martyred in the exchange of fire, while two injured soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured personnel were evacuated by Army helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital in Multan CMH Multan by Army helicopter, it was.

"During exchange of fire, 9-10 hardcore terrorists are killed including Muhammad Asghar Dadwani alias Ustad Gorchani and Muhammad Naeem alias Waqas Dadwani)," said the ISPR.

"The operation is still continuing to flush the area of terrorists who were involved in heinous crimes, ransom, and terrorist activities," it added.

