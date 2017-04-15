Gangster killed, target killer among seven suspects nabbed in Karachi

Related Stories Doctor shot dead, dozens held in Karachi

KARACHI: A gang war suspect was killed in an alleged encounter with police in Karachi late Friday, while a target killer among seven suspects was arrested by the law enforcers in overnight raids.

The encounter took place in Lyari's Kalakot area in which a suspect, Nabi alias Billa, was killed, said SSP City Adeel Chandio. The deceased was said to be affiliated with Uzair Baloch group.

Police recovered a hand grenade and arms that had belonged to the deceased suspect, he said.

Meanwhile, SITE-B police arrested three officials of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) from Shershah area, who were said to be involved in issuing computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals.

The suspects were identified as Shahid, Sohail and Anwar Ali. The law enforcers recovered 35 CNICs, three Pakistani passports and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) cards from them. A case was lodged against them under relevant clauses of fraud and forgery.

On the other hand, police conducted a raid in Yousuf Plaza, FB Area. Officials arrested a suspected target killer, Arif alias Two-Two, during the overnight raid and seized a repeater, a sub-machine gun, a pistol and an Awan bomb from him.

The suspect was booked for possessing illegal weapons, explosive material. Police also included terrorism clauses in the FIR.

In another raid in Lines Area, Brigade police rounded up five suspected robbers, and seized arms and looted mobile phones from them.

One more suspect was arrested from Tipu Sultan Road, police said.

0



0





