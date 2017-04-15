New feather eyebrow trend sends social media into frenzy

Your eyebrow can fly now. jk
Feather eyebrow may sound crazy but is a thing now!
Surprised?
Well, the surprise will turn into amazement once you will watch this new trend.
After pierced eyebrow and eyebrow microblading, Feather eyebrow is the newest trend.
Social media has gone all wild over this new eyebrow trend which shows eyebrow in the form of feathers.
As you see, the hairs of the eyebrow are split down the middle using a glue stick, resembling, well, the quill and barbs of a feather.
Isn't it amazing?
While some of the users called it bizarre, the majority of the users actually liked it and have adopted the latest trend as they share their pictures with the feathers eyebrows.
Let's change these brows !!! A view days ago I saw a picture of @stella.s.makeup where she did her brows in a way that I have never seen before. She calls it 'featherbrows, and I think this is amazing and very very cool! So I wanted to try it out and made a video on how I create 'featherbrows'. Ofcourse all the credit goes out to the very talented Stella Go check the link in my bio to see the video. Let me know what you guys think #featherbrows #featherbrow #eyebrows #eyebrowtrend #stellasmakeup