Govt steps up efforts to persuade Rabbani not to resign as Chairman Senate

Related Stories Raza Rabbani gives up Senate chair, threatens to resign

ISLAMABAD: The government is stepping up its efforts to persuade Raza Rabbani not to resign as Chairman Senate.

On Friday, Raza Rabbani offered to step down as Chairman Senate stating that the government was not willing to accept the constitutional role of the upper house of parliament, which was reflected by the absence of ministers during proceedings.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq spoke with Rabbani on the telephone and requested that he not step down as Chairman Senate. In response, Rabbani said if the situation remained the same he would certainly resign.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique speaking to reporters in Lahore said Rabbani was an honourable individual and well respected. According to Rafique sometimes, ministers faced scheduling conflicts due to multiple commitments. “Departments are duty bound to answer questions raised in parliament. Some departments are negligent which causes problems for others.”

Rafique was hopeful that the government would be able to persuade Rabbani and improve the situation.

