Provost ‘unaware’ of Mashal ever using objectionable language

Controller examination Abdul Wali Khan University Fayyaz Ali Shah on Saturday remarked that issue surrounding Mashal Khan using objectionable language was never brought to his attention.

“I [was] not aware [of the issue] and we are conducting an investigation”, he said while speaking to Geo News.

He shared that prior to the attack on Mashal— who was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel over blasphemy allegations— the university administration and police had tried to diffuse the tension and stop the matter from escalating.

“After getting free from a meeting, I heard that several young men had gathered and were moving towards the management science department,” he said, adding he inquired what the issue was because there have been problems between students in the past.

“I was informed that there are three boys who have stated something against religion.” The provost immediately rushed to the spot and found his colleagues, policemen and DSP there.

“We wanted to resolve the issue amicably.”

However, the out-of-control mob rushed into the office of journalism department chairperson and started to beat a student.

“We tried to save [the student] and wanted the issue to be resolved amicably in the light of law.” Finally, the police and university employees were able to save the student and escorted him to the hospital, he explained.

However, little did Shah know that the worst had yet to come.

“At 2pm, the warden called and informed me that the mob had moved towards the hostel and broken doors. A young man, named Mashal, who lived in the hostel was shot and killed.”

Soon after, the university employees called an emergency meeting and decided to close the university for an indefinite period to ensure that more lives are not lost.

Earlier, the provost denied having part in the varsity notification to launch an inquiry into blasphemy allegations against three students including the slain Mashal Khan.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Shah had claimed the notification had errors and was issued by the assistant registrar without his knowledge.

"We did not issue the notification. It was issued with the assistant registrar's signatures without bringing it into my knowledge or the registrar's," he said.

