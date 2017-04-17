Print Story
WhatsApp new proposed feature lets users delete sent messages

To the surprise of many, WhatsApp has released some interesting features on its beta version of the app.

The messaging platform`s beta version has now an ‘unsend’ option; so from now on, the users have now the choice to delete their messages they have already sent.

However, the WhatsApp users have been given five minutes window to delete the sent messages, after which the option will not be available to them.

Furthermore, according to media reports, WhatsApp has also announced to test a new shortcut feature for formatting text.

According to reports, the new formatting shortcut will display the full range of formatting options when a user selects an excerpt of text with a tap and hold option.

However, as both the features are still in the testing phase, it now all depends on the user feedback to see if they would embed in the app or not.

