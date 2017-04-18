Trump forgets to put hand on heart for national anthem

Related Stories How Trudeau trumped the Donald handshake

Donald Trump’s immigrant wife, first lady Melania had to remind the president to put his hand on his heart during the singing of the national anthem.

First Lady Melania Trump, who is originally from Slovenia, had to nudge Trump as a military band and singer launched into the anthem at the beginning of the White House Easter egg roll - an annual egg hunt for children.

The nudge was immediately picked up by social media with many commenting on how embarrassing it was for Trump.

Wow, feels: The President forgot to put his hand on his heart for the national anthem, until an immigrant reminded him. pic.twitter.com/2s8R8iESRB — GIF The News (@NowThisGIF) April 17, 2017

They were standing with the US president's youngest son Baron on the White House balcony facing the south lawn before addressing several thousand families and children there to attend the festivities.

Melinda Bates, the director of the White House Visitors Office under President Bill Clinton, told CNN it is “the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on.”

The guest list included military families, children from local schools and hospitals, and children of staff members.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who once played the role of the Easter Bunny in costume in 2008 during the George W. Bush administration, were popular targets for a crowd seeking selfies.

