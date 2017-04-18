PPP to start protest over excessive loadshedding from April 22

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Information Secretary Chaudhary Manzoor on Tuesday said that the party would start a protest against loadshedding from April 22, adding that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has already given a green signal in this regard.

The PPP leader was addressing a press conference in Lahore, where he said that the first camp would be set up in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in all its tenures produced merely 1701 megawatts of electricity,” he said.

Manzoor said that the PPP in its rule produced more than 4,000 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reprimanded the Ministry of Water and Power officials over a rise in load shedding in several parts of the country.

Presiding a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, the premier expressed his displeasure and said that the authorities in the concerned ministry will be held responsible for not doing immediate planning on the issue.

The PM said that there is no reason behind loadshedding and electricity should be provided at all costs.

Today, Lahore residents protested over unscheduled loadshedding in the various areas of the city.

