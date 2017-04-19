Gujrat girl burnt to death by family over marriage refusal

GUJRAT: A 22-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death by her family in Gujrat for refusing to marry within the community, police said Tuesday.

According to police, Maria, a resident of Sok Kalan area, refused to marry within community in opposition to her family's wish.

At this, the girl's maternal grandfather, uncle, mother and brother allegedly doused her with petrol and burnt alive. She was shifted to hospital in precarious condition, wherein doctors said 80 per cent of her body was burnt.

The girl, shortly before breathing her last, recorded statement to police, accusing her grandfather and other members of the family of burning her.

Police have arrested the suspects and lodged a case against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

