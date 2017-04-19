COAS confirms death sentences of 30 hardcore terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Wednesday confirmed death sentences of 30 hardcore terrorists involved in terrorism including the attack on Army Public School in 2014, the ISPR said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media cell, the COAS signed the execution orders (black warrants) of the terrorists today.

The ISPR said that the death sentences were given to the terrorists in military courts, and the trial process was expedited during ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The terrorists carried out terrorist attacks, murder of civilians, and were also involved in APS school attack, which killed 144 students and staff members.

The ISPR said that some of the terrorists had involvement in attacks which resulted in the death of FC personnel, adding that they also had a part in Saidu Sharif airport attack.

0



0





