Five killed in violent incidents in different cities

PESHAWAR/FAISALABAD/GUJRANWALA: At least five people, including a policeman, were killed and four wounded in separate incidents in various cities late Thursday, police officials said.

In Peshawar, unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle near Patang Chowk, within the remits of Faqirabad police station. The incident left two people dead and wounded four others, police said.

The injured persons were shifted to the city's Lady Reading Hospital.

Policeman shot dead in Faisalabad

Unknown assailants targeted a police picket on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad, in which a policeman was killed. The hitmen managed a clean getaway from the scene.

Man kills step father, sister-in-law in Gujranwala

On the other hand, a man killed his stepfather and sister-in-law in Faisalabad late this night, police said.

A case has been lodged against the suspect and police are on a manhunt for him.

