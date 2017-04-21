One law for Sharifs, other for masses: Bilawal Bhutto

JHANG: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday criticised the Supreme Court verdict on the Panama Leaks case and said that the apex court’s decision proved that there is one law for Sharifs and another for masses.

The PPP chairman was addressing a rally at Jhang, where he said that no law applies to the Sharif family.

“What can the nation expect from the Joint Investigation Team comprising officers appointed by them (the ruling party),” he said.

The PPP chairman said that the apex court’s verdict did not allow the PM to go scot-free, adding that the two judges of the bench in the dissenting note went against the PM.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that the premier should immediately resign.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered further investigations into corruption allegations levelled by the opposition against PM Nawaz Sharif, saying there was insufficient evidence to order his removal from office.

The apex court ordered the formation of a JIT to investigate and present its report every two weeks before an SC bench. The court also ordered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and his sons Hasan and Hussein to appear before the JIT as and when required, which will complete its investigation within 60 days of its formation.

0



0





