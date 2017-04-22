PIA’s German CEO removed from his post, remains on ECL

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernd Hildenbrand has been removed from his post, read a PIA notification issued Friday, however his name continues to remain on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The German national is on the ECL pending an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into corruption and illegal actions by him.

The FIA is carrying out an investigation against Hildenbrand for leasing aircraft at inflated rates in comparison to prevailing market rates and for selling a PIA Airbus A310 aircraft to a German museum in violation of rules and regulations.

Earlier on April 6, Hildenbrand had gone on a 15-day leave. He, however, cannot leave the country until his name is removed from the ECL.

The notification further said that Chief Financial Office (CFO) Nayyar Hayat has been given the charge of acting CEO of the national flag-carrier.

