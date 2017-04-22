DIG's son strangled by his guard in Karachi

Related Stories Security guards rob Rs14.7mn from money exchange company in Karachi

KARACHI: A 27-year-old man, identified as son of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Peshawar Shahab Mazhar, was allegedly strangled by a police guard in Karachi late Friday, officials and relatives said, under circumstances not yet clear.

Umair Shahab, son of DIG Peshawar Shahab Mazhar, was allegedly strangled by a police guard at his house located in Defence Khayaban e Sehr, said SP Clifton Asad Aijaz. Umair was killed over a monetary dispute, the official added.

Umair and the guard, Faqir Muhammad, allegedly had a scuffle before the former was killed, Aijaz said, confirming that the suspect had been taken into custody.

The deceased's father, DIG Shahab Mazhar, accused the police guard of murdering his son. He denied any monetary dispute between his son and the accused guard.



Pictured is suspect, Faqir Muhammad, locked up inside police station

The senior police official, presently stationed in Peshawar, claimed the guard threatened his family and demanded money from them. Shahab added that his wife and two daughters were at home when the incident occurred.

The arrested guard, Faqir Muhammad, said that he needed Rs2 lac to send back home in his native village. When asked the owners, the guard said, they refused to give money.

"Meanwhile, Umair came and I had a scuffle with him," he claimed, adding that "Umair tried to kill me, but got himself killed when I resisted".

The suspect was recruited in Kashmore police in 2002 and had been deployed on security of the DIG's residence since 2016, police said.

