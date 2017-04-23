Print Story
X

Half of Brits back May ahead of snap vote: poll

AAFP

World
Half of Brits back May ahead of snap vote: poll

LONDON: Half of Britons back Prime Minister Theresa May´s Conservatives ahead of a snap general election in June, according to a new opinion poll published Sunday.

Polling company ComRes, which conducted the survey for the Sunday Mirror tabloid, said it was the first time the Conservatives had reached the symbolic 50 percent support mark since January 1991.

The online poll put the Tories up four points on the previous week, while the main opposition Labour party was unchanged on 25 percent.

The smaller centrist opposition Liberal Democrats, campaigning on a pro-European ticket, were unchanged on 11 percent.

Other surveys published this weekend recorded a smaller but still significant lead for the Conservatives, putting their support between 40 and 48 percent, with Labour on between 25 and 29 percent.

With almost seven weeks to go until the June 8 election, however, ComRes chairman Andrew Hawkins warned of the risk that Conservatives supporters may become complacent.

"That is a nice problem for a party to have, but it is nonetheless a particular challenge in an election which may well be marked by low turnout and thus bring about some unpredictable and possibly surprising individual constituency results," he said.

May, who took office after the EU referendum last year, surprised Britain by calling a snap vote on Tuesday, saying she wanted a mandate to take the country into Brexit.

Half of Brits back May ahead of snap vote: poll was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 23, 2017 and was last updated on April 23, 2017. This news story is related to Prime Minister Theresa May, Conservatives, Britain, Election. Permanent link to the news story "Half of Brits back May ahead of snap vote: poll" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139120-Half-of-Brits-back-May-ahead-of-snap-vote-poll.

GEO TV NETWORK