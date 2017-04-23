Lyari gang war's Amin Baloch arrested in Karachi raid

KARACHI: Law-enforcement agencies arrested an important member of the Lyari gang war, Amin Baloch, during a raid at Lyari General Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, Amin is a vital accomplice of Lyari gang war's Zahid Ladla and the younger brother of gang war suspect Wasim Qasargandi. Amin had been arrested by Rangers in the past and had spent time in prison. He had been wanted by the police in a number of criminal cases.

Before his most recent arrest, he had been running a network with Zahid's commander, Agha Shaukat, police said.

Amin was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Baba Ladla group behind hand grenade attack

The hand grenade attack in Kalakot area of Lyari in February was carried out by members of the Baba Ladla group, Shehzad alias Shakkar and Laagoo, a police report revealed today. Sindh IGP AD Khawaja had taken notice of the attack.

As per the report, four people, riding a motorbike, had carried out the attack. Later, they had escaped through the Phool Patti Lane.

The attack had left 17 people injured, out of which four people were declared to be in a critical condition.



0



0





