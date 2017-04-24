ECP irked by Imran over no response on contempt notice

Related Stories ECP once again demands response from Imran over contempt of commission

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday made its displeasure known over lack of response from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, in relation to the politician’s accusations of the commission being politically biased.

Resuming the hearing of the PTI funding case, the ECP once again demanded a response from Imran Khan. The commission instructed Khan’s lawyer to tell his client to withdraw his statement and apologise.

The ECP has now given the PTI chief until 8th May to submit his response to the commission.

During its previous hearing of the case, on 4th April, the ECP had stated that if Imran Khan’s response wasn’t submitted until the next hearing (which was today), then the commission would write that the PTI chief had nothing to say.

An expelled party leader, Akbar S. Babar, had filed the contempt of the ECP petition against the PTI chief.

The applicant’s lawyer had stated in his arguments that his client was expelled from the party in 2014. The lawyer had also mentioned the irregularities on a big scale in the PTI’s bank accounts found though forensic audit.

0



0





