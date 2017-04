KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of a video showing a factory owner beating and thrashing his employees, saying such incidents are unacceptable.

The video, doing rounds on social media, shows a man viciously slapping, thrashing and beating labourers and workers with canes. He could also be seen slapping a woman.

CM Sindh has directed Secretary Labour Saeed Awan to immediately submit a report and take action on the matter.

