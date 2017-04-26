Indian high commissioner demands early release of Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Indian high commissioner has demanded Indian spy, Kulbushan Jadhav, be released at the earliest.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale said he has filed the appeal, in the case, that was to be submitted within 40 days.

However, Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told him Pakistan has agreed to give India the access to important prisoners, but not spies.

India cannot be given access to Kulbhushan Jadhav as he is a spy, said Janjua.

She added India was contacted, but did not cooperate with Pakistan when the latter had asked to provide access to people connected with Jadhav.

This is despite the fact that Kulbushan admitted to being involved in espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan. "[His statements] are on record."

A few weeks ago, Pakistan had announced to sentence Jadhav to death for spying and instigate violence in Balochistan and Karachi.

The death sentence was confirmed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and given by Field General Court Martial.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan.

