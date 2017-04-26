Opposition in Punjab Assembly demands PM step down for 60 days

Related Stories Ruckus in Punjab Assembly as opposition stages protest

LAHORE: The prime minister should at least step down for 60 days so that enquiry of the Joint Investigation Team — formed to probe the Panama case — could be carried out impartially, said members of the opposition on Wednesday.

The opposition members were present in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, when the session remained heated for the third consecutive day.

They also criticised the treasury bench members for bringing a resolution in favour of the prime minister.

The opposition members also tore the agenda copies and started protesting. The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, criticised the speaker for starting the session after an hour and a half. However, everyone

However, everyone present in the assembly hall agreed to declare martyrs the police personnel who get killed while fighting terrorists.

Tensions erupted in the Punjab Assembly on April 24 after a resolution was presented over the Supreme Court's decision on Panama leaks, but was rejected by the speaker.



