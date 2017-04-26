Ehsanullah Ehsan exposed hostile foreign agenda, designs to destabilise Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Shortly after former Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan’s confessional video was released, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the former spokesman has exposed the hostile foreign agenda and their designs to destablise Pakistan.

"Our youth is our strength, shall never fall prey," the DG ISPR further said in the tweet.

RuF. Ehsan Ullah Ehsan exposes hostile foreign agenda & their designs to destabilise Pak. Our youth is our strength, shall never fall prey. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 26, 2017

Earlier today in the confessional video statement released by the ISPR, Ehsanullah Ehsan stated that the leadership of the TTP was working with hostile foreign agencies to destablise Pakistan. Ehsan said the TTP was working with India, RAW, NDS and Afghan forces against Pakistan.

The former TTP spokesman added that youth were being misled and wrong interpretations of Islam were being used to recruit them.

In the confession, Ehsanullah Ehsan spoke of the TTP choosing a new leader (Mullah Fazlullah) through a lucky draw following the killing of Hakimullah Mehsud.

"What can you expect from an organisation whose leader is elected through a lucky draw? And then the leader was a person of questionable character, who married his mentor's daughter by force and took her away. These types of personalities, these types of people, are neither capable of nor are they serving Islam," he says.

Ehsanullah Ehsan also revealed that links with India and RAW were forged after the TTP fled to Afghanistan following the operation in North Waziristan. He also revealed that the TTP was in contact with NDS and Afghan forces which provided them with safe passage and guided their infiltration into Pakistan.

