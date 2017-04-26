Muslim holidays among 15 cancelled by Uttar Pradesh

The government of the Indian state of Uttar Pradash on Tuesday cancelled 15 public holidays marking the birth or death anniversary of important personalities, including Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), Jummat-ul-vida (Last Friday of Ramazan), and the Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Muiuddin Chishti.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed students would instead be taught about these personalities on these days, India media reported.

“There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, a special two- hour programme should be held to teach students about them. The 220-day academic session has been reduced to only 120 days due to such holidays and if this tradition continues, there will be no day left for teaching in schools,” Adityanath said.

The state has 42 public holidays of which 17 mark the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities in India.

0



0





