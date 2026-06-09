Police crack down on anti-hijab protests in western Afghanistan

An Afghan woman walks past a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023. — Reuters

Taliban disperse women’s protest in Herat over dress rules.

One killed, several hurt as Herat protest turns violent.

UN voices concern over detention of women in western Afghanistan.



Afghan security officials dispersed a women's rights protest in the western province of Herat on Tuesday after residents said Taliban morality police detained women accused of violating mandatory dress rules.

Witnesses said one person was killed, several others were wounded and dozens of people, including women and girls, were arrested. Taliban authorities have not confirmed casualties or arrests.

Sayed Masoud Hosseini, spokesperson for Herat police, told the state-run Bakhtar News Agency that the gathering in the Jebrail area had "created tensions" and disturbed public order under the pretext of opposing the hijab, which he described as a religious obligation.

Witnesses said the protests erupted when officials from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice attempted to arrest women opposing the mandatory dress requirements.

Some residents said officials targeted women who were already observing the required dress code, which includes fully covering the face and body.

Video from Herat showed armed officials breaking up the demonstration, including fully veiled women among the protesters. In one clip, people ran for cover as gunshots were heard in the background.

Since seizing power ⁠in Kabul in 2021, the Taliban regime has imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls in the war-shattered country, including ​limits on access to education, employment and sport, drawing widespread ​international criticism.

Herat, long regarded as one of Afghanistan’s most socially and culturally vibrant cities, has undergone significant changes.

On Monday, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said it was concerned by reports of women detained in western Afghanistan for allegedly failing to meet dress requirements.

The mission urged Taliban authorities to respect freedom of movement and equality before the law.