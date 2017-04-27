Robber among three suspects killed in Karachi, dozens held

Related Stories Four Jundullah terrorists killed in Karachi, case registered

KARACHI: Two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter with police and a suspected robber was gunned down by a restaurant owner in Karachi late Wednesday, besides arrest of over two dozen others.

Police, on an intelligence tip-off, conducted a search operation in Kalakot, Sangoline and Nawaline areas of Lyari late this night, officials said. The suspects opened fire on the law enforcers during the operation.

In retaliation, two suspects, Ameen alias Danny and Adnan, were killed, while one of their accomplice, Shehzad alias Shakar, managed to flee.

The deceased suspects were said to be involved in a grenade attack which left around 17 people wounded a few days ago.

Meanwhile, house-to-house searches were conducted in Shah Rasool Colony and Neelum Colony, in which 11 suspects were held, said SP Clifton Asad Malhi.

A mugging attempt was foiled in FB Area, when owner of a restaurant opened fire on two muggers while they were robbing citizens of their valuables, said SP Gulberg Bashir Brohi. Consequently, one of the muggers was killed, while the other fled. The deceased was identified as Sohail Abbas.

Seven street criminals were held in different raids in Shah Lateef Town, Tipu Sultan Road, Shahrah e Noorjehan and Khawaja Ajmair Nagri areas, police said. Officials also claimed to have seized weapons and looted valuables from arrested suspects.

Ittehad Town police nabbed a gang war suspect, seizing explosives, ball bearings, battery and detonator from him.

A law enforcement agency rounded up a suspected target killer, said to be affiliated with a political party, from Surjani Town.

Four more street criminals were arrested from near Gulshan Chowrangi, police said.

