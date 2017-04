Related Stories Fires erupt at two different godowns in Karachi

MATIARI: Over 20 shops and a hotel were gutted after a fire erupted at a timber market in Bhitt Shah, Matiari district in Sindh, police said.

The blaze erupted late on Wednesday night which engulfed several shops and a hotel in Bhit Shah's timber market.

However, firefighters timely sprang into action and doused the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in its wake.

The reason as to how the blaze erupted was yet being found out, officials said.

