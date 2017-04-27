Print Story
WDWeb Desk

WATCH: Mesmerizing video of things getting destroyed in slow motion

Do you like slow motion videos? Well, who doesn’t?

Slow motion videos are the new craze that has taken over the internet.

Various things happening in the slow motion give mesmerizing visuals which are interesting to watch.

The Slo Mo Guys are famous on the YouTube for filming and destroying all sorts of thing in slow motion.

Recently, the team had a two-hour-long live stream, where they destroyed a whole bunch of stuff in the California desert. 

Here's a short highlight clip where you can watch the happenings in slow motion.

Check it out!

 

