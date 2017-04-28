Claim that 500,000 CNICs blocked in Karachi wrong, says Nisar

KARACHI: Interior minister Chaudhry Nisar on Friday inaugurated two NADRA megacentres in Defence and North Nazimabad areas.

Talking to media after the inauguration, Nisar said that he has directed to establish a system at NADRA centres which would reward or punish employees on the basis of their performance, and asked media to point out good and bad performers.

All megacentres will also have a complaint desk, he said.

The interior minister, on a two-day visit to Karachi, strongly refuted the claim that 500,000 CNICs have been blocked in Karachi.

0



0





