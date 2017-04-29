MQM-London should now contest elections in UK, says Zubair

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London is not registered as a political party in Pakistan and so it should now contest election in the United Kingdom.

The statement by the Sindh governor was made during a ceremony at the British High Commission here on the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the occasion, British Hugh Commissioner Thomas Drew and his deputy, Belinda Lewis, said that the UK wishes to coordinate with Pakistan regarding China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor.

They said that Pakistan and UK have longstanding ties, which are significant enough.

On August 22 last year, the chief of MQM - then united - incited participants of a hunger strike camp outside the Karachi Press Club to chant anti-Pakistan slogans and surround media houses. The violence in the city had left a man dead and around eight others wounded.

The series of developments on the day caused an uproar across the country, followed by a crackdown on the party.

The events of the day led the party to splitting into two factions — the MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London, with the former severing ties and distancing itself from any statement coming from the London-based leadership.

The MQM-Pakistan has since been functioning under the leadership of Farooq Sattar.

The ceremony at the British High Commission also had representatives from Pakistan Peoples Party, MQM-Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party in presence.

0



0





