Blaze reignites in building on Karachi's I.I. Chundrigar Road

KARACHI: A fire that broke out early on Saturday at a building on I.I. Chundrigar road in Karachi, reignited after the fire department controlled.

A man who was trapped inside the building was rescued, the fire department told Geo News. The man did not sustain any serious injuries.

Rescue activities are underway, as the fire department continues to make efforts to contain the fire.

Five fire tenders, a fire snorkel and water bouser fought the fire for three hours, on the fifteenth and sixteenth floor of Saima Trade Tower, following which it was reported under control.



Rescue teams reached the site promptly after they were alerted

However, the blaze reignited an hour after it was reported under control by rescue sources.

The blaze erupted between 5.30 AM and 6.00 AM, rescue sources told Geo News.

Firetrucks promptly reached the site within ten minutes after the fire brigade department was alerted.

No casualties were reported, however, two guards who were trapped on the affected floors were safely evacuated from the building two hours after rescue teams reached the site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

