SC rejection of Qatari letter means Sharif lied in court: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of lying in court, saying that all five judges on the bench of the Panama Papers case had rejected the Qatari letter presented by the legal team of the PM's family.

In a message sent out to his 5.3 million Twitter followers, Imran thanked party workers and supporters for "the record crowd that participated in launch of PTI's Go Nawaz Go campaign".

Imran claimed that all five judges of the Supreme Court on the bench of the Panama Papers case had rejected the letter by the Qatari prince presented by the defense, claiming that it meant that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lied to the court.

Want to thank the record crowd that participated in launch of PTI's Go Nawaz Go campaign. All 5 SC judges rejected Qatari letter. pic.twitter.com/OCjVM8iFMn — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 29, 2017

Rejection of Qatari letter by all 5 SC judges means Nawaz Sharif lied before the court . A liar cannot be our PM. https://t.co/CaK4Mp7ZNs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 29, 2017

Imran's tweet follows a large public meeting by the PTI on Friday evening at the federal capital's Parade Ground.

Addressing the gathering, the party chairman warned PM Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that, if called to the court, he would tell the name of the person who, according to him, made him an offer of Rs10 billion for remaining silent on the Panama issue.

Imran also hinted that names of relatives of the rulers will also come to surface in this regard.

The PTI chief vowed to disclose the name of the person before the court, but said he would request the court to protect him first, as the Sharifs would attack him and ruin his business.

"It is good they are now taking me to the court. The person, who came with the offer, was also assured of Rs2 billion payment, if he managed to convince me to stay silent on the Panama issue," he noted.

The PML-N has rejected Imran's claims as lies.

"If Khan is unable to validate his allegation of the Rs 10bn offer with proof, we will take the liar not only to the court of justice but also to the people's court," said PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.

0



0





