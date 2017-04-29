Twitter now allows to search with Emojis

If you like to spend a lot of time on Twitter, then you must know about two things that are incredibly important.

Liberal emoji use and knowing how to put Twitter's search tool to good use are the two most important things for a Twitter user.

Now, the service's latest update brings those two things together.

Twitter now lets you use emoji characters in search.

The update, first spotted by Emojipedia, is supported both on Twitter's website and apps.

With the change, you can search for specific emoji either in usernames or within the text of a tweet itself.

Twitter now supports emoji search https://t.co/bdzNzyFIJV — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) April 28, 2017

It will also improve searches for specific accounts that use emoji in their usernames.

It's probably not a feature you'll need to use very often, but it's definitely an improvement for all emoji-related searches

