KARACHI: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel late on Saturday seized one-and-a-half kilogram heroin from a passenger at Karachi airport, an ASF spokesman said.

The passenger, Ali Sher, wanted to smuggle the stash of heroin to Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said.

The suspect wanted to board a Saudi-bound flight of a private airline, but he was caught red-handed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

He was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

0



0