Print Story
X

Three injured as youths defy ban on kite flying in Lahore

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Three injured as youths defy ban on kite flying in Lahore

Related Stories

LAHORE: At least three people were injured as youth in Lahore engaged in kite flying on weekend night, Geo News has learnt.

In first incident in Singhpura area, a 31-year-old man was injured after a kite string slit his neck and hand. The man, Qadeer, was shifted to Mayo Hospital, where he got six stitches on his neck.

Ali Hassan,25, and Abrar, 28, were also wounded in similar incidents in Dhobi Ghat and Railway Station areas. They were also shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Citizens complained that violation of a ban on kite flying during nighttime has become a routine in Salamatpura, Harbanspura, Journalist Colony and several other areas.

On the other hand, a number of bike-riding youths continued to cause commotion by performing different stunts on Canal Road and other thoroughfares.

Police caught four youngsters and a motorbike mechanic involved in one-wheeling from Sanda area.

Three injured as youths defy ban on kite flying in Lahore was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 30, 2017 and was last updated on April 30, 2017. This news story is related to Three Injured, Youths, Defy, Ban, Kite Flying, Lahore, Police. Permanent link to the news story "Three injured as youths defy ban on kite flying in Lahore" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139952-Three-injured-as-youths-defy-ban-on-kite-flying-in-Lahore.

GEO TV NETWORK