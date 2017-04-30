Three injured as youths defy ban on kite flying in Lahore

Related Stories Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, 42 arrested

LAHORE: At least three people were injured as youth in Lahore engaged in kite flying on weekend night, Geo News has learnt.

In first incident in Singhpura area, a 31-year-old man was injured after a kite string slit his neck and hand. The man, Qadeer, was shifted to Mayo Hospital, where he got six stitches on his neck.

Ali Hassan,25, and Abrar, 28, were also wounded in similar incidents in Dhobi Ghat and Railway Station areas. They were also shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Citizens complained that violation of a ban on kite flying during nighttime has become a routine in Salamatpura, Harbanspura, Journalist Colony and several other areas.

On the other hand, a number of bike-riding youths continued to cause commotion by performing different stunts on Canal Road and other thoroughfares.

Police caught four youngsters and a motorbike mechanic involved in one-wheeling from Sanda area.

