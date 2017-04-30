Katrina Kaif shares hilarious morning selfie on her Instagram account

Related Stories Katrina Kaif officially joins Instagram, shares first picture

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took the Instagram by storm the moment she debuted on the app.

Without any surprise, the Jagga jasoos actress crossed one million followers on the app within 24 hours.



The beautiful actress has shared three pictures until now which are hard to ignore.

Recently, she shared a very beautiful picture of herself where she looked like an adorable sleeping beauty.

The actress captioned the picture by saying, "This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...)

This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

But, there is a twist.

When you swipe the picture, you will see the hilarious and never-seen-before look of Katrina.

In the picture, Kaif is seen looking shocked into the camera with messy hair.

She posted the picture with a caption that said, "Just kidding... This is more like it #thankgodforfilters"

Hilarious! Isn't it?

