Print Story
X

Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged: Dar

WDWeb Desk

Business

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products shall not change, said Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar while speaking to the media on Sunday.

"The government will give subsidy to keep the prices unchanged," he said. "We will also not charge sales tax."

These products are used on a daily basis by people belonging to low-income households, which is why the government will make sure there is not a substantial increase in their prices, Dar said.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had submitted a petition to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Re1 per litre. On the other hand, public expectation was a reduction of Rs2 per litre.

Although the reduction in prices hinders the Federal Bureau of Revenue from reaching their revenue targets, Dar maintained, the government will make sure the prices that were set on April 1 will remain the same throughout May. 

Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged: Dar was posted in business of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 30, 2017 and was last updated on April 30, 2017. This news story is related to Breaking News, Geo Business, Geo News, Geo Pakistan, Latest News, Local News, Pakistan News. Permanent link to the news story "Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged: Dar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139990-POL-prices-to-remain-unchanged-Dar.

GEO TV NETWORK