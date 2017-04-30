Institutions have valid concerns regarding Dawn leaks: Fazl-ur-Rehman

PESHAWAR: President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that relevant institutions have valid concerns regarding Dawn leaks issues but the government has taken the measures it wanted to resolve the issue.

JUI president was speaking to the media after the award distribution ceremony of the party’s workers for holding successful events throughout the year.

He also remarked that the party will not allow people to amend the law pertaining to Quran and Sunnat.

“We won’t take any wrong decisions due to our emotions,” he remarked.

“We need to create unity among our ranks,” he said, adding “freedom is basic right of all human beings.”

Let alone humans, violence against animals is also unacceptable, he added.

