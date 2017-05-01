Organ trafficking: Two doctors remanded into FIA’s custody

Related Stories Doctors arrested for running organ sale clinic in Lahore

LAHORE: Two doctors, who were operating an illegal organ clinic, have been sent into the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a four-day physical remand.

A local court, which was hearing the case, was informed that a case has been registered against the suspects as per the Human Organ Transplant Act.

The equipment seized from the suspects has been sent to Islamabad for DNA testing.

The FIA wanted 14-day physical remand of the suspects; however, court ordered four-day physical remand.

The doctors were arrested during a FIA raid at a private housing society on Saturday night.

During the raid, the FIA officials caught the two doctors and their assistants conducting an illegal operation in the operation theater in the house.

The arrested persons were identified as surgeon Dr Fawad, anaesthesia specialist Dr Altamash, who was also the general secretary of Young Doctors Association Punjab, and their assistants Imran and Shehzad.

