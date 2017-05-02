Death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Amanullah Khan observed in Dubai

DUBAI: Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the freedom movement for Kashmir would continue until the rights of Kashmiri people were restored.

Malik was addressing a gathering here through telephone from Srinagar on the first death anniversary of former JKLF supremo Amanullah Khan. Leaders from different political parties, activists, intellectuals and other members of the civil society attended the memorial function organised by Sardar Anwar, a senior leader of the JKLF Sardar Anwar.

Paying tribute to Amanullah Khan, Yasin Malik said that he was a legend who united Kashmiris and led the nation on the political front, besides being a dynamic diplomat championing the cause of Kashmir on international front.

Malik slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tactics to suppress Kashmiris by employing torture and shooting. He warned that it would be a mistake on Modi's part if he thinks the struggle of Kashmiri youth could be contained by Indian forces’ aggression.

Senior leader of JKLF Sardar Anwar criticised the Indian government to impose a ban on social networking websites. Hailing the contribution of Amanullah Khan to Kashmir, Sardar Anwar said that the "great leader" gave Kashmiris awareness and recognition for their rights. "Amanullah Khan was a political thinker and prolific writer who used all his intellect to uphold the ideology of Kashmir", he further added.

Sardar Javed Yaqoub, former adviser to Azad Kashmir government and senior leader of PPP Azad Kashmir, regretted that the so-called biggest democracy is torturing and beating unarmed youth and trampling human and democratic rights of Kashmiris.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir leader Majid Sharif said that Kashmiris are being killed, tortured, humiliated and suppressed in the valley and no one seems to care.

Jamat-i-Islami Azad Kashmir leader Ayaz Kiayani also lauded the efforts of Amanullah Khan for the interests of Kashmir. He said that Indian forces have been committing heinous crimes against the people of the valley but have failed to stop them from raising their voices for the freedom.

Other speakers including Sardar Shabir Mughal, Shahid Akhtar, Khalid Kashmir and Sardar Abid also paid rich tributes to Amanullah Khan and described him as a noble son of soil who throughout his life remained steadfast and did not compromise on his basic principles despite hardships.

