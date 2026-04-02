UAE says Iranian community safe, rejects reports on residency status

Vehicles drive along a highway, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2026. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday rejected media reports concerning the status of Iranian nationals in the country, describing them as inaccurate, while reiterating its commitment to protecting all residents.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian community, present in the UAE for decades, remains a valued part of society and contributes to the country’s diversity and openness.

The ministry said the UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, underscoring its long-standing policy of coexistence and tolerance.

Addressing recent claims, officials said reports about the residency status of Iranian nationals were unfounded, adding that the country’s legal and institutional frameworks are designed to safeguard the safety and well-being of all residents.

The statement reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the rule of law, saying authorities remain focused on ensuring a stable and secure environment while protecting the rights of all communities.