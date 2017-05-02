Facebook reports spike in Pakistan govt requests for data

Facebook revealed that there has been a nine percent increase in governments’ requests for data across the globe in its Global Government Requests Report.

“Government requests for account data increased by 9% globally compared to the first half of 2016, from 59,229 to 64,279 requests,” according to the report.

The data request pertains to government officials requesting data about people who use Facebook. “In many of these cases, the government is requesting basic subscriber information, such as name and length of service. Requests may also ask for IP address logs or account content,” explains Facebook.

In the case of Pakistan, the number of requests from July 2016 to December 2016 witnessed an increase of more than 40 percent as compared to first six months of 2016.

Pakistan’s government made a total of 1,002 requests and 1,431 requests for users/accounts. Out of these in 67.56% requests some information was provided.

According to Facebook, the company responds to valid requests relating to criminal cases. “Each and every request we receive is checked for legal sufficiency and we reject or require greater specificity on requests that are overly broad or vague,” the company added.

Social media site also provided details of accounts it is kept on preservation. Pakistan government made 442 requests for preservation of records.

Preservation of account occurs in connection with official criminal investigations for 90 days pending on receipt of formal legal process.

Facebook placed about six pieces of content were restricted.

Moreover, there was one case of internet disruptions which occurred during November 2016, states Facebook.

