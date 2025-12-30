WhatsApp rolls out 2026 stickers update ahead of New Year's Eve

An illustration photograph taken on April 17, 2025, shows Whatsapp web displayed on a laptop screen with a phone displaying the Whatsapp logo. — AFP

Meta's messenger application, WhatsApp, has launched an update introducing 2026 stickers just ahead of the New Year.

WhatsApp stated that its festive update — including interactive video call effects, message reactions, and a sticker pack for status updates — is designed to help users celebrate and connect creatively.

The update also comes with special Lottie sticker, introduced for both group and individual chats, adding a festive tone to conversations.

Users will also be able to place the 2026 sticker inside status layouts, allowing them to highlight the 2026 transition with photos or videos.

Other features include new video call effects, letting users tap the effects icon to add fireworks, confetti, and star animations during calls.

WhatsApp, which handles 100 billion messages and two billion calls regularly, has launched such festive stickers for the first time to make its updates more visually appealing.

The messaging platform has also provided tips for smoother New Year's planning in group chats, allowing users to create events and pin them to the top of the chat to keep everyone on the same page.

WhatsApp said these features were aimed at helping users stay close no matter where they are, making it easier to connect and celebrate together.